Vancouver Canucks Projected Roster For 2025 Pre-Season Game 6 Versus The Edmonton Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks wrap up their 2025 pre-season on October 3 versus the Edmonton Oilers. Vancouver is 3-2-0 so far in the pre-season, with one of their losses coming against the Oilers. Here are the projected rosters based on morning skate lines.
Arshdeep Bains
Teddy Blueger
Brock Boeser
Filip Chytil
Braeden Cootes
Jake DeBrusk
Conor Garland
Evander Kane
Jonathan Lekkerimäki
Drew O'Connor
Elias Pettersson
Kiefer Sherwood
Filip Hronek
Quinn Hughes
Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson
Marcus Pettersson
Tom Willander
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Leon Draisaitl
Trent Frederic
Adam Henrique
Isaac Howard
Kasperi Kapanen
Andrew Mangiapane
Connor McDavid
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Noah Philp
Vasily Podkolzin
Matt Savoie
David Tomasek
Evan Bouchard
Mattias Ekholm
Ty Emberson
Brett Kulak
Darnell Nurse
Troy Stecher
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
