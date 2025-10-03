Vancouver Canucks Projected Roster For 2025 Pre-Season Game 6 Versus The Edmonton Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks wrap up their 2025 pre-season on October 3 versus the Edmonton Oilers. Vancouver is 3-2-0 so far in the pre-season, with one of their losses coming against the Oilers. Here are the projected rosters based on morning skate lines.

Vancouver Canucks Projected Roster:

Forwards:

Arshdeep Bains

Teddy Blueger

Brock Boeser

Filip Chytil

Braeden Cootes

Jake DeBrusk

Conor Garland

Evander Kane

Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Drew O'Connor

Elias Pettersson

Kiefer Sherwood

Defence:

Filip Hronek

Quinn Hughes

Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson

Marcus Pettersson

Tom Willander

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Edmonton Oilers Projected Roster:

Forwards:

Leon Draisaitl

Trent Frederic

Adam Henrique

Isaac Howard

Kasperi Kapanen

Andrew Mangiapane

Connor McDavid

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Noah Philp

Vasily Podkolzin

Matt Savoie

David Tomasek

Defence:

Evan Bouchard

Mattias Ekholm

Ty Emberson

Brett Kulak

Darnell Nurse

Troy Stecher

Goaltenders:

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

