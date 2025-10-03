    • Powered by Roundtable

    Vancouver Canucks Projected Roster For 2025 Pre-Season Game 6 Versus The Edmonton Oilers

    Oct 3, 2025, 19:45
    The Vancouver Canucks wrap up their 2025 pre-season on October 3 versus the Edmonton Oilers. Vancouver is 3-2-0 so far in the pre-season, with one of their losses coming against the Oilers. Here are the projected rosters based on morning skate lines. 

    Vancouver Canucks Projected Roster:

    Forwards:

    Arshdeep Bains
    Teddy Blueger
    Brock Boeser
    Filip Chytil
    Braeden Cootes
    Jake DeBrusk
    Conor Garland
    Evander Kane
    Jonathan Lekkerimäki  
    Drew O'Connor
    Elias Pettersson
    Kiefer Sherwood

    Defence:

    Filip Hronek
    Quinn Hughes
    Tyler Myers
    Elias Pettersson
    Marcus Pettersson
    Tom Willander

    Goaltenders:

    Thatcher Demko
    Kevin Lankinen

    Edmonton Oilers Projected Roster:

    Forwards:

    Leon Draisaitl
    Trent Frederic
    Adam Henrique
    Isaac Howard
    Kasperi Kapanen
    Andrew Mangiapane
    Connor McDavid
    Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
    Noah Philp
    Vasily Podkolzin
    Matt Savoie
    David Tomasek

    Defence:

    Evan Bouchard
    Mattias Ekholm
    Ty Emberson
    Brett Kulak
    Darnell Nurse
    Troy Stecher

    Goaltenders:

    Stuart Skinner
    Calvin Pickard

    Jan 18, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak (27) battles with Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

