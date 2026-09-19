5 Canucks Players To Watch In Pre-Season Game 1 Against The Kraken

Possibly the most intriguing narrative to follow in tonight’s game will be who makes the best case to take Vancouver’s seventh-defenceman spot. As it stands, the battle looks to be primarily between Kirill Kudryavtsev and Victor Mancini, though in 2025–26 it was Mancini who ended up playing in more NHL games between the two. That being said, Kudryavtsev has had himself a stronger camp thus far and appears to have been given more opportunities — such as quarterbacking Vancouver’s first-unit tonight as well as during the prospects showcase last week.