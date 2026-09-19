Canucks: Linus Karlsson Talks World Championships, Familiarity With Malhotra, And His Personal ‘Bread And Butter’

“That’s probably my bread and butter, to win those board battles,” Karlsson noted. “Me and Sass, we’ll really go. We like to go against each other. I think we bring the best out of each other. We want to be better, both of us. That’s my kind of cup of tea, so he wants to go against me. So that makes him better, and it makes me better if he wants to compete. And that’s something I think everyone needs to do.”