5 Vancouver Canucks To Watch In Pre-Season Game 2 Vs. Calgary

The Vancouver Canucks will take part in their second pre-season game of the year tonight, facing off against the Calgary Flames at the Abbotsford Centre. The team has already revealed their roster for the game, with nine of the 21 listed players having played for the Abbotsford Canucks last season. Let’s take a look at some players to keep an eye on during tonight’s match.

Arshdeep Bains

Bains is one of many players who are fighting for a full-time roster spot with the Canucks this season, and has put up a very good effort as a result. In previous matches and practices, he has been paired up with Kiefer Sherwood and Braeden Cootes. During yesterday’s practice at UBC, however, he was put on a line with Abbotsford linemates Max Sasson and Linus Karlsson. This line has a track record of being deadly on offence and forecheck, as they most notably scored what would ultimately be the Calder Cup winning goal in Game 6 of the Calder Cup Finals. Because of this, Bains could have a very impressive game that could further his campaign for a full-time roster spot.

Tom Willander

Tonight’s game will be Canucks fans’ first glimpse at Willander in a Canucks jersey on home ice. The star prospect has had an okay, but not phenomenal, showing at training camp and is likely to start the season with Abbotsford. Because of this, this also may be Abbotsford’s first look at a defenceman who could make a massive impact for the team coming into his rookie season in pro hockey.

Aatu Räty

Räty is in a very similar position to Bains, though Räty was given more NHL playing time last season to prove himself and made a big impact. The forward is projected to slot into Vancouver’s centre depth chart due to his prowess in the faceoff dot as well as the improvements he made during the off-season to areas of the game that he hasn’t been as effective in. This will be Räty’s first bit of in-game action, aside from the scrimmage during training camp, so many will likely have their attention on him.

Thatcher Demko

Demko has been announced as the team’s starter for tonight, though whether he plays the whole game or not is something that will be determined later on. As seen previously, the Canucks have not shied away from letting both dressed goaltenders play during pre-season to get them more playing time, and that could be the same tonight. Fans will want to keep an eye on Demko for a different reason, however, as the goaltender is preparing to enter the 2025–26 season after an off-season of training while healthy. The 2024–25 season did not go Demko’s way, as he had many different injuries to deal with throughout the course of it, but during longer stretches of playing time he was able to find his footing and perform to the state that fans know he is capable of. Tonight’s game shouldn’t be a marker of what to expect from him, but it will definitely be one to keep an eye on.

Victor Mancini

Mancini was the Canucks’ best player in their first pre-season game against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night and is continuing to make his case for a full-time NHL roster spot. The defenceman was spotted alongside Nikolai Knyzhov during this morning’s practice in Abbotsford. He played on both the power play and penalty kill during Sunday’s game and could reprise that role tonight, but on a more limited scale with NHL veterans Marcus Pettersson and Tyler Myers in the lineup.

Tonight’s game will be streamed on Canucks.com, with puck drop slated for 7:00 pm PT. Tickets are currently going for $62 and can be found on Ticketmaster.

