Canucks Announce Community & Fan Engagement Nights For First Half Of The 2025-26 Season

The Vancouver Canucks have announced their Community & Fan Engagement Nights schedule for the first half of the 2025-26. Vancouver will be holding eight of these nights in the first half of the season, which includes Hockey Talks and Pride Night. Here are the eight nights, along with a description provided by the Canucks.

Opening Night, presented by TD – October 9 vs Calgary Flames

The season starts here! Join us for opening night as we drop the puck to mark the start of the 2025.26 season and celebrate 30 incredible years of Rogers Arena.

Diwali Night – November 5 vs Chicago Blackhawks

Light up the night with us! Celebrate Diwali with the Canucks and enjoy the colours, sounds, and vibrancy of the South Asian community.

Hockey Fights Cancer – November 8 vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Stand with us as we honour the strength and courage of those affected by cancer at our annual Hockey Fights Cancer night.

Filipino Heritage Night – December 5 vs Utah Mammoth

Be part of history at our first ever Filipino Heritage Night.

Christmas Game, presented by Canadian Tire – December 11 vs Buffalo Sabres

Come celebrate the holidays with us! Enjoy the festive spirit with holiday warmth, cheer, and music at Rogers Arena and make it a night to remember.

​​Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Canucks Roster For 2025 Pre-Season Game Against The Flames In Abbotsford Revealed

Tyson Barrie Reveals Details Of Reported Trade To The Vancouver Canucks At The 2019 Draft

Former Canucks Defenceman Hirose Signs In Germany

Hockey Talks, presented by Lululemon – January 19 vs New York Islanders

Join us for a powerful night honouring Rick Rypien's legacy and important conversations around mental health.

Pride Night – January 21 vs Washington Capitals

Hockey is for everyone! Celebrate Pride and the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in a night full of energy and inclusion.

Firefighters Night – January 23 vs New Jersey Devils

Cheer alongside Captain Quinn Hughes as we honour our local firefighters for their service, dedication, and bravery.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.