Canucks Announce Community & Fan Engagement Nights For First Half Of The 2025-26 Season

The Vancouver Canucks have announced their Community & Fan Engagement Nights schedule for the first half of the 2025-26. Vancouver will be holding eight of these nights in the first half of the season, which includes Hockey Talks and Pride Night. Here are the eight nights, along with a description provided by the Canucks.
Opening Night, presented by TD – October 9 vs Calgary Flames
Diwali Night – November 5 vs Chicago Blackhawks
Hockey Fights Cancer – November 8 vs Columbus Blue Jackets
Filipino Heritage Night – December 5 vs Utah Mammoth
Christmas Game, presented by Canadian Tire – December 11 vs Buffalo Sabres
Hockey Talks, presented by Lululemon – January 19 vs New York Islanders
Pride Night – January 21 vs Washington Capitals
Firefighters Night – January 23 vs New Jersey Devils
