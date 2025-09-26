6 Vancouver Canucks To Watch In 2025 Pre-Season Game 3 Vs. The Kraken

The Vancouver Canucks have hit the mid-way point of their pre-season as they face the Seattle Kraken on Friday night. Tonight's roster is projected to feature plenty of NHL talent as the Canucks take the ice at Rogers Arena for the first time this season. Here is a look at six players to keep an eye on against the Kraken.

Center Elias Pettersson

For the first time since March 22, center Elias Pettersson will play a game for Vancouver. Few players have faced more criticism this off-season than the 26-year-old after what ended up being a disappointing and frustrating 2024-25 campaign. Even though tonight is a pre-season game, all eyes will be on Pettersson, who needs to show that he is ready for a bounce-back year.

Evander Kane

Friday will also feature a Canucks debut as Evander Kane is projected to be in the lineup and skate alongside Braeden Cootes and Jonathan Lekkerimäki. The 34-year-old winger was traded to Vancouver from the Edmonton Oilers and was the organization's big off-season acquisition this past year. Expected to play in the top six and on the first power play unit, the Canucks are hoping that Kane can turn back the clock and be a 25-goal scorer this season.

Vitali Kravtsov

Nils Höglander, being out week-to-week, has opened the door for Vitali Kravtsov to make the opening night roster. The 25-year-old winger looked good in training camp and is projected to feature on Vancouver's third line tonight with Teddy Blueger and Kiefer Sherwood. If Kravtsov can have an impactful game while playing with NHL players, it will go a long way in impressing the coaching staff and Canucks management.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Lekkerimäki heads into Friday's game with a massive opportunity. The 21-year-old will be playing in the top six against Seattle and will most likely feature on the second power play unit. If Lekkerimäki wants a spot on the opening night roster, he will need to have a big game, or he could be AHL-bound to start the season.

Defenceman Elias Pettersson

Few players in the organization have had a stronger few weeks than defenceman Elias Pettersson. The 21-year-old was a standout at the Prospect Showcase, had a strong training camp and has impressed during the pre-season. Projected to play on a pair with Tom Willander, Pettersson continues to separate himself from the pack and looks like one of the favourites to land a spot on the opening night roster.

Kevin Lankinen

Friday will be a big game for Kevin Lankinen. Not only will he be making his pre-season debut, but tonight will be his first game since becoming a dad earlier this week. Ultimately, it will be interesting to watch how Lankinen plays on Friday as he faces an opposing team for the first time since April 16.

Vancouver plays their third game of the 2025 pre-season on Friday when the Kraken visits Rogers Arena. The Canucks are 1-1-0 so far, but have already fallen to Seattle once this year. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT with the game being broadcast on Sportsnet.



Canucks Projected Lines:

Jake DeBrusk- Elias Pettersson- Brock Boeser

Evander Kane- Braeden Cootes- Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Vitali Kravtsov- Teddy Blueger- Kiefer Sherwood

Vilmer Alriksson- Aatu Räty- Danila Klimovich

Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson- Tom Willander

Kirill Kudryavtsev- Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

