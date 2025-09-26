Former NHL Defenceman Tyson Barrie Joins Canucks Broadcast Team For The 2025-26 Season

There will be a new voice on Vancouver Canucks broadcasts this season. The Canucks have announced that former NHL defenceman Tyson Barrie will be joining regional home broadcasts on Sportsnet for the 2025-26 season. According to the press release, Barrie will make his debut on Friday, September 26, 2025.

The press release also featured a statement from Barrie, which said, "Growing up on Vancouver Island, I always thought it would be special to finish my career with the Canucks. While my playing days ended elsewhere, I'm grateful for the chance to start this new chapter with a great organization so close to home. I've always embraced the lighter side of the game, and I'm excited to bring years of insight and lots of laughs to the broadcast!"

Barrie played 822 regular-season games in the NHL. He scored 110 goals while recording 508 points over his 14-year career. Barrie played for the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and Calgary Flames, as well as the Kelowna Rockets during his time in the WHL.

Vancouver plays their first home game at Rogers Arena during the 2025 pre-season on September 26 when they takes on the Seattle Kraken. The Canucks are 1-1-0 so far in the pre-season, which includes a loss to the Kraken. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm and will be broadcast on Sportsnet.

