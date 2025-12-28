Canucks Activate Elias Pettersson Off Injured Reserve, Expected To Play Tonight Against The San Jose Sharks

A little over 20 days after suddenly disappearing from pre-game warrmups, Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson has returned to the lineup and will take part in his team’s match against the San Jose Sharks tonight. Pettersson has missed the past eight games due to an undisclosed injury.

Pettersson’s injury came about sometime during the weekend of December 6, as his last game was on the 5th against the Utah Mammoth. He disappeared from warmups against the Minnesota Wild the night after and we subsequently ruled out for the game. It is still unknown what the injury he dealt with was, though he did receive an MRI at one point to properly examine his status.

When Pettersson skates tonight, he’ll be joined by a noticeably different cast of players alongside him. For starters, behind him in the lineup will be Marco Rossi, who was acquired as part of the blockbuster Quinn Hughes trade back on December 12. Zeev Buium and Liam Öhgren have also joined the lineup since Pettersson’s injury, while Nils Höglander has returned to the team but remains out of the lineup as a healthy scratch.

As well as some new faces on the team, Pettersson will also be joined by a set of new linemates in Evander Kane and Kiefer Sherwood, who he hasn’t started on a line with since November 20 against the Dallas Stars. Prior to his injury, Pettersson had been playing alongside Jake DeBrusk and Linus Karlsson.

The Canucks will take on the Sharks tonight in their first game back from the holiday break. Prior to their time-off, Vancouver won four straight on the road before dropping their game against the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 5–2.

Game Information:

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

