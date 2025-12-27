Vancouver Canucks Roster Has Changed Significantly Since Last Year

The Vancouver Canucks have gone through some significant changes over the past 365 days. Key players have been traded while the coaching staff is almost completely different than it was a year ago. Overall, Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin have been busy changing the roster in hopes of eventually getting back to the playoffs.
To show how much the roster has changed, below is a look at Vancouver's lineup on December 28, 2024. That night, they played and fell to the Seattle Kraken 5-4 in overtime. Players no longer on the roster are bolded.
Brock Boeser
Conor Garland
J.T. Miller
Danton Heinen
Nils Höglander
Pius Suter
Phil Di Giuseppe
Kiefer Sherwood
Teddy Blueger
Max Sasson
Jake DeBrusk
Dakota Joshua
Carson Soucy
Erik Brännström
Derek Forbort
Noah Juulsen
Tyler Myers
Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
In total, nine players who played against the Kraken one year ago are no longer with the team. The list also does not include Quinn Hughes, who was injured for this game. One year later, here is what the Canucks lineup looked like right before the holiday break, with players who did not play in the Seattle game bolded.
Brock Boeser
Conor Garland
Drew O'Connor
Kiefer Sherwood
Aatu Räty
Max Sasson
David Kämpf
Jake DeBrusk
Evander Kane
Liam Öhgren
Marco Rossi
Linus Karlsson
Tom Willander
Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium
Elias Pettersson
Marcus Pettersson
Tyler Myers
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
With more roster construction on the horizon, it will be interesting to see the changes a year from now. Vancouver's lineup will look significantly different yet again, and may even feature a top-three pick from the 2026 NHL Draft. Ultimately, there is still work to be done if the Canucks want to break out of the mushy middle and become a contender in the future.
