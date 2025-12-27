    • Powered by Roundtable

    Vancouver Canucks Roster Has Changed Significantly Since Last Year

    Dec 27, 2025, 17:35
    Key players have both been added and left the Vancouver Canucks organization.

    The Vancouver Canucks have gone through some significant changes over the past 365 days. Key players have been traded while the coaching staff is almost completely different than it was a year ago. Overall, Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin have been busy changing the roster in hopes of eventually getting back to the playoffs. 

    To show how much the roster has changed, below is a look at Vancouver's lineup on December 28, 2024. That night, they played and fell to the Seattle Kraken 5-4 in overtime. Players no longer on the roster are bolded. 

    Forwards:

    Brock Boeser
    Conor Garland
    J.T. Miller 
    Danton Heinen
    Nils Höglander
    Pius Suter
    Phil Di Giuseppe
    Kiefer Sherwood
    Teddy Blueger
    Max Sasson
    Jake DeBrusk
    Dakota Joshua

    Defence:

    Carson Soucy
    Erik Brännström
    Derek Forbort
    Noah Juulsen
    Tyler Myers
    Vincent Desharnais

    Goaltenders:

    Kevin Lankinen
    Thatcher Demko

    In total, nine players who played against the Kraken one year ago are no longer with the team. The list also does not include Quinn Hughes, who was injured for this game. One year later, here is what the Canucks lineup looked like right before the holiday break, with players who did not play in the Seattle game bolded. 

    Forwards: 

    Brock Boeser
    Conor Garland
    Drew O'Connor
    Kiefer Sherwood
    Aatu Räty
    Max Sasson
    David Kämpf
    Jake DeBrusk
    Evander Kane
    Liam Öhgren
    Marco Rossi
    Linus Karlsson

    Defence:

    Tom Willander
    Filip Hronek
    Zeev Buium
    Elias Pettersson
    Marcus Pettersson
    Tyler Myers

    Goaltenders: 

    Kevin Lankinen
    Thatcher Demko

    Dec 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Marcus Pettersson (29) and left wing Evander Kane (91) against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

    With more roster construction on the horizon, it will be interesting to see the changes a year from now. Vancouver's lineup will look significantly different yet again, and may even feature a top-three pick from the 2026 NHL Draft. Ultimately, there is still work to be done if the Canucks want to break out of the mushy middle and become a contender in the future. 

