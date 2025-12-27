Vancouver Canucks Roster Has Changed Significantly Since Last Year

The Vancouver Canucks have gone through some significant changes over the past 365 days. Key players have been traded while the coaching staff is almost completely different than it was a year ago. Overall, Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin have been busy changing the roster in hopes of eventually getting back to the playoffs.

To show how much the roster has changed, below is a look at Vancouver's lineup on December 28, 2024. That night, they played and fell to the Seattle Kraken 5-4 in overtime. Players no longer on the roster are bolded.

Forwards:

Brock Boeser

Conor Garland

J.T. Miller

Danton Heinen

Nils Höglander

Pius Suter

Phil Di Giuseppe

Kiefer Sherwood

Teddy Blueger

Max Sasson

Jake DeBrusk

Dakota Joshua

Defence:

Carson Soucy

Erik Brännström

Derek Forbort

Noah Juulsen

Tyler Myers

Vincent Desharnais

Goaltenders:

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

In total, nine players who played against the Kraken one year ago are no longer with the team. The list also does not include Quinn Hughes, who was injured for this game. One year later, here is what the Canucks lineup looked like right before the holiday break, with players who did not play in the Seattle game bolded.

Forwards:

Brock Boeser

Conor Garland

Drew O'Connor

Kiefer Sherwood

Aatu Räty

Max Sasson

David Kämpf

Jake DeBrusk

Evander Kane

Liam Öhgren

Marco Rossi

Linus Karlsson

Defence:

Tom Willander

Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium

Elias Pettersson

Marcus Pettersson

Tyler Myers

Goaltenders:

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

With more roster construction on the horizon, it will be interesting to see the changes a year from now. Vancouver's lineup will look significantly different yet again, and may even feature a top-three pick from the 2026 NHL Draft. Ultimately, there is still work to be done if the Canucks want to break out of the mushy middle and become a contender in the future.

