Canucks Begin 2026 Pre-Season With A 4–2 Loss To The Seattle Kraken

Also making a good impression in tonight’s game was Aatu Räty. The forward hada couple of strong spurts that saw him battle along the boards for the puck, being able to re-take possession and turn plays into offensive opportunities for his team. Adding to this is the penalty he drew in the second period, which ultimately led to one of Vancouver’s stronger sequences throughout the game, as well as his consistently stellar faceoff winning rate which clocked in at 66.7% tonight.