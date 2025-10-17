Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 10

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to PWHL Vancouver, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

In episode 10 of Hockey, Actually, Izzy and Nicolleta start things off by diving into PWHL Vancouver’s newly-released training camp roster. From there, they discuss Max Sasson’s call-up and what the implications of this may be within the lineup. Finally, they wrap by shouting out Kiefer Sherwood for his solid start to the season while pondering what his next contract could look like.

Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 10.

0:20 — PWHL Vancouver Training Camp Roster

0:47 — Forwards

1:25 — Defenders

1:43 — Goaltenders

2:04 — Notable Names on PWHL Vancouver’s Training Camp Roster

2:04 — Forwards

8:07 — Defenders

11:45 — Canucks Line Movement

11:45 — Max Sasson call-up, what he can bring to the lineup

15:00 — Drew O’Connor on the first line

21:09 — A Shoutout to Kiefer Sherwood

24:20 — What could Sherwood’s next contract look like?

Watch Episode 10 Here:

