Canucks Can’t String Two-Straight Home Wins Together, Fall 5–2 To The Seattle Kraken

Seattle came out strong with a good chunk of shots to start, but Vancouver soon picked up the pace and won themselves the shot battle after the first period, putting 15 up on Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer compared to Seattle’s 10. During the second period, however, it was all Kraken, with Seattle doing a good job of shutting down Vancouver’s breakouts and keeping the Canucks hemmed in their own zone. It wasn’t until closer to the end of the period that Vancouver was able to generate a little more offence. By that point, Seattle had already pulled ahead.