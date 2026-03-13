'I Love To Be Here, & I'd Love To Be Part Of This Rebuild': Canucks Nils Höglander Ready To Help The Organization Any Way He Can

"I'm still a young guy. I feel like I've been in the same situation as them. Like a couple of years ago, so I'm pretty fresh with that. It's a different type of leader in every room. Like you have guys who talk, you have guys who work hard here. And I can be the guy who's just there with them, like working hard and pushing them all the time. I'm maybe the guy who speaks most, but like, works hard, be on ice early, like that kind of stuff."