'I Love To Be Here, & I'd Love To Be Part Of This Rebuild': Canucks Nils Höglander Ready To Help The Organization Any Way He Can

The 2025-26 season has not gone exactly as planned for Nils Höglander. The Vancouver Canucks forward was injured in the pre-season and, as a result, has only played 25 games this year. As for his production, it has also taken a hit this season, as Höglander has scored only once and recorded three points.
As mentioned, Höglander suffered a lower-body injury in a game against the Seattle Kraken during the pre-season. The 25-year-old missed over two months, with his season debut coming on December 8. When asked about the impact his injury has had on his season, Höglander spoke about how difficult it was to return to play after being sidelined at the start of the year.
"I mean, yeah, it's a tough start," said Höglander. "I broke my foot and had surgery. So I was gone for two months, didn't really skate, couldn't really do much. But then I came back. Think I was pretty prepared to come back and play. Yeah, it is hard to come back, like, get back to speed, get back to game shape, get back to timing and everything."
Höglander's usage has been a topic of debate this season. He has mostly been used in a bottom-six role and is averaging 11:32 of ice time a night. When asked how he has developed this season, Höglander said he feels more prepared when it comes to the team's game plan.
"This season is kind of hard. I mean, I've been back and forth in the lineup almost all the time, and so I don't really have a good answer for that. But feels like I've been growing since my first year, especially system-wise. I feel like I've learned the system. I know the system way better now than a couple of years ago. So I think that's what I've been doing the most."
As for team leadership, it has been a dominant topic in the market for the past few weeks. The Canucks have made some significant moves this season, leaving holes in the leadership group. Even though Höglander has only been in the league for six years, he is ready to help out the next wave of players who are trying to find their way in the organization.
"I'm still a young guy. I feel like I've been in the same situation as them. Like a couple of years ago, so I'm pretty fresh with that. It's a different type of leader in every room. Like you have guys who talk, you have guys who work hard here. And I can be the guy who's just there with them, like working hard and pushing them all the time. I'm maybe the guy who speaks most, but like, works hard, be on ice early, like that kind of stuff."
Shifting to on-ice, Vancouver has been playing better ever since the trade deadline passed just over a week ago. The energy level is up, and results are starting to come as the Canucks have picked up points in three of four games. As Höglander explains, there has been a different vibe among the group over the last week, which should lead to positive results in the future.
"Everyone knows we're doing a rebuild now, and we get some young guys in. I feel like everyone is chipping in to the role they have. I feel that after the trade deadline, it feels like it's been better. Feels like everyone is chipping in."
Finally, Höglander was asked about his future with the team. He is currently in the first year of a three-year contract, which carries an AAV of $3 million. Ultimately, Höglander is dedicated to helping the organization in whatever way he can, even with the club entering what is most likely a multi-year rebuild.
"I love to be here, and I'd love to be part of this rebuild. I feel like I'm still a young guy, and can help a lot in this team with everything. On the ice and off the ice, I can help with the young guys."
Höglander has the chance to play a big role in the rebuild. When on his game, he is a hard-working player who has shown he can play up and down the lineup. If Höglander can have a strong final 17 games, it could help build some momentum heading into the 2026-27 campaign.
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