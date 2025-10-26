Quinn Hughes To Miss Game Versus The Oilers, Victor Mancini Draws In For The Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks will be missing a key part of their lineup when they take on the Edmonton Oilers. According to Head Coach Adam Foote, Quinn Hughes will not be in the lineup on Sunday night due to a "day-to-day" lower-body injury. In his place will be Victor Mancini, who was called up from the AHL earlier this week.

Hughes not playing is a massive loss for the Canucks. Vancouver's captain has seven points in nine games and is averaging 26:38 of ice time a game. On Saturday, Hughes recorded two assists while logging 26:25 of ice time in a loss to the Montréal Canadiens.

According to Foote, Kirill Kudryavtsev will take part in warmups for the Canucks. The 21-year-old was called up on Sunday after starting the year with the Abbotsford Canucks. In five games this season, Kudryavtsev has five assists in the AHL.

Vancouver continues their three-game homestand with a Pacific Division rivalry game against Edmonton. Both teams are on the second of a back-to-back, with the Oilers losing last night to the Seattle Kraken. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT and will be broadcast on Sportsnet.

