Canucks Losing Streak Hits Six After 3-1 Defeat To The Flyers

"There's a number of things that go into that," said Malhotra when asked about the third-period push. "Obviously, they did do a good job of pushing back. Yes, they were a tired team on the other side. Give our group some credit for applying that pressure, but again, the lesson being we wait so long. Those are the types of efforts and mentality we need out of the gate. And when we discuss it prior to going out on the ice, and we don't see it, it's extremely frustrating."