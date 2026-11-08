The Manny Malhotra Effect: Five Abbotsford Canucks Graduates Making Their Mark In Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2026 11:00 PMPublished Nov 8, 2026 11:00 PM
Manny Malhotra spent two seasons coaching the Abbotsford Canucks, including during their 2025 Calder Cup championship run. Now he's in Vancouver, where Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Linus Karlsson, Max Sasson, defenceman Elias Pettersson, and Tom Willander are trying to establish themselves.
There hasn't been much for Vancouver Canucks fans to celebrate this season. Though the losses have piled up, five young players are giving fans something worth watching.
For Head Coach Manny Malhotra, those faces are familiar.
Malhotra spent two seasons coaching the Abbotsford Canucks, including during their 2025 Calder Cup championship run. Now he's in Vancouver, where Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Linus Karlsson, Max Sasson, defenceman Elias Pettersson, and Tom Willander are trying to establish themselves.
Karlsson helped Abbotsford win a championship while Pettersson earned Malhotra’s trust defensively and Willander only played five games in the AHL. Some spent years developing in the AHL, while others needed much less time. Each took something different from the experience that helped them reach the NHL. Now they have to prove they belong there for the long haul.
Jonathan Lekkerimäki: More Than Just a Shot
Lekkerimäki came to North America with a strong scoring résumé, having been selected in the first round by Vancouver in 2022, though he didn't end up playing in his first pro North American game until 2024.
Finding the space to unleash that shot against NHL defenders was a different story.
Malhotra worked with Lekkerimäki on puck battles, attacking the middle, and becoming more reliable defensively.
From 2024-25 to 2025-26, Lekkerimäki scored 35 goals in 73 AHL regular-season and playoff games under Malhotra. Through the quarter mark of this season, he is one of the team’s top scorers.
After struggling to establish himself in the NHL, Lekkerimäki underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in February 2026. He entered the off-season with something to prove.
According to reporting by Patrick Johnston of Postmedia, Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson told Lekkerimäki before training camp that he would be a full-time NHL player, giving him an opportunity to develop without constantly worrying about making mistakes.
Lekkerimäki has responded with resilience, improving other parts of his game while rewarding the team's confidence with goals and points.
Lekkerimäki said in an interview with Canucks reporter Chris Faber in October that knowing what Malhotra expected helped boost his confidence. Malhotra acknowledged improvements in his puck battles and willingness to attack the middle, although more work remained.
His scoring seems to have paid off as of late, having strung together six goals and eight assists in his first 19 games of the season. However, creating opportunities consistently against defenders who give him little time and space will be his greatest challenge.
Linus Karlsson: Knowing What Works
Linus Karlsson isn't going to be winning many fastest skater competitions, but he doesn't need to be.
Karlsson’s best-known attributes are his abilities to protect the puck, win board battles, and find openings around the net.
Karlsson played the full 2025-26 season in the NHL, registering 15 goals and 35 points in 79 games. He was tied on the team for the most five-on-five goals (13) and had the highest amount of points by a Vancouver Canuck at even strength (31). The majority of those points came from playing in a bottom-six role.
In a May interview with HockeySverige.se done in Swedish, Karlsson credited winning the Calder Cup with helping his confidence. Vancouver inked him to a two-year extension worth $2.25 million annually.
Through Vancouver's first 18 games of 2026–27, the alternate captain has four goals and 10 points.
There’s no doubt his skating can improve, but how much more should he adapt when his strengths already produce results?
Malhotra saw Karlsson succeed without elite speed. He doesn’t seem like a player who needs to completely revamp his game.
Max Sasson: More Than a Breakaway Threat
Max Sasson's speed creates breakaways, but becoming a dependable NHL centre requires more than offensive opportunities.
In a February 2024 Canucks feature, then-Abbotsford coach Jeremy Colliton discussed Sasson's improvements in puck management and defensive responsibility. Sasson was also noted to have stayed after practice to work on faceoffs with Henrik Sedin and Jeff Ulmer.
He continued that work under Malhotra, although faceoff consistency remains a challenge.
Sasson played 29 games in the NHL in 2024-25 but had a career-high 13 goals in 66 games in the 2025-26 season.
He played with Karlsson and Drew O'Connor in the opening game of the 2026-27 season against the Edmonton Oilers. Their line contributed defensively against Connor McDavid, who finished without a shot on goal. Sasson also scored and assisted on Paul Cotter's overtime winner.
In a February 2026 feature by Jeffrey Kennett, then-head coach Adam Foote praised Sasson's defensive improvement. Sasson also discussed his work with the Sedins and wanting younger teammates to feel comfortable approaching him for support.
His speed remains a weapon. His defensive reliability could become equally important.
Elias Pettersson: Responding to Adversity
Defenceman Elias Pettersson is known for his physicality and skating ability. However, he struggled through the 2025-26 season. Pettersson watched some games from the press box and was sent down to Abbotsford on January 11th. He later returned to Vancouver on January 18.
In the Canucks' Building Blue coverage, Malhotra discussed using Pettersson on the penalty kill, including five-on-three situations, and late in games protecting leads. He also praised his ability to disrupt attacks and move the puck out of danger.
He currently ranks fifth among NHL defencemen in hits with 44.
During Vancouver's October 3 victory over the Calgary Flames, Pettersson scored the go-ahead goal after joining the attack. He credited Tom Willander with encouraging him to become more involved offensively.
Pettersson should never abandon his physical game. He should, however, make better puck decisions and recognize when to jump into the play so he could make himself more dependable.
His demotion was a temporary roadblock. Now he has another opportunity to earn Malhotra's confidence in Vancouver. So far, so good.
Tom Willander: Development Beyond Five Games
Tom Willander only played five games with Abbotsford before making his NHL debut in October 2025.
The Canucks’ 2023 first-round pick arrived from Boston University, giving him considerably less time under Malhotra, compared to other Vancouver prospects.
While some of his teammates spent years developing in Abbotsford, Willander made the jump after just five games. In a January 2026 interview with The Hockey News, he credited the experience with giving him the freedom and confidence to work on his game before joining Vancouver.
During a December 2025 Canucks Insider Podcast appearance with Chris Faber, Willander discussed building confidence and learning what worked in different situations. He also credited former Canucks defenceman Marcus Pettersson with helping simplify the game.
By the beginning of 2026–27, Willander was averaging more than 20 minutes per game.
In a May podcast appearance with Faber, he discussed the NHL's physical demands and the importance of improving his conditioning.
Other prospects could spend years in the AHL preparing for similar responsibilities. Willander is making those adjustments while already playing significant NHL minutes.
Reaching the NHL quickly was an achievement. Now maintaining his effectiveness across an entire season, then seasons beyond that will be his next challenge.
Different Players, Different Paths
Malhotra knows these five players from different stages of their careers.
He coached Karlsson through a championship, worked with Lekkerimäki on his offensive game and trusted Pettersson defensively. He also saw Sasson's development continue, while his time with Willander was much shorter.
So far this season, all five have remained regulars in Vancouver's lineup when healthy.
But Malhotra isn't the only reason they reached Vancouver. Jeremy Colliton, Adam Foote, Henrik and Daniel Sedin, veteran teammates and development staff have also contributed.
Winning the Calder Cup provided valuable experience, but AHL success doesn't guarantee a permanent NHL role.
Malhotra's familiarity with their games could help, but each player must continue earning their place.
Reaching the NHL is one thing. Staying there is another.
Mar 24, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson (91) drives between Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tom Willander (5) and defenseman Elias Pettersson (25) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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