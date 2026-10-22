Canucks Prospect Adam Novotný Is Looking Like A Draft-Day Steal Through His First 10 Games This Year

Vancouver Canucks
518 Members•5,229 Posts
Kaja Antic- The Hockey News
Kaja Antic- The Hockey News
Oct 22, 2026 12:00 AMPublished Oct 22, 2026 12:00 AM
Adam Novotný is among the OHL's point leaders this season.
The goal for Vancouver Canucks prospect Adam Novotný in the OHL this season is to dominate, plain and simple. It’s his second stint in the league, and after what he showed during the pre-season and training camp, it was clear he has the capability to do just that. So far, he has delivered.
In his first month back with the Peterborough Petes, Novotný has scored seven goals and recorded 16 points in 10 games. As of writing, that is good for sixth in the OHL. Even on nights when he doesn't record a point, Novotný is still finding ways to dominate the game.
In his first game of the season against the Sarnia Sting, Novotný started off with a bang, notching four points. He finished the first week of the campaign with six points in three games, earning OHL Player of the Week honours. Since then, Novotný hasn’t taken his foot off the pedal.
Heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Barrie Colts, Novotný was on a five-game goalless drought, the second-longest of his OHL career. However, he was all over the ice and couldn’t be contained. In the end, he recorded his first hat trick of the season while adding two assists to finish the night with five points.
When you simply search Novotný’s stats, it’s easy to be blown away, but the thing about the 18-year-old is that his strengths go deeper than the box score. While he’s currently sitting above a point-per-game pace, he has only recorded a point in six of Peterborough’s 10 games. However, even in games where Novotný doesn’t register a point, it doesn’t mean he isn’t impacting the game.
Another great trait in Novotný’s game is his shoot-first mentality. He is currently tied for first in the OHL in shots on goal with 51. That was clear during the Canucks’ prospects games as well.
Novotný isn’t just scoring from one area of the ice; he’s scoring from everywhere and in multiple ways. He can fly down the wing and rip a wrist shot past the goalie, or he can use his one-timer. If the perimeter game isn’t there, he’s not afraid to go to the net and jam in a greasy goal.
Adam Novotný at Vancouver Canucks Development Camp (Photo Credit: Kaja Antic/The Hockey News)
With some star players, they don’t necessarily go into the “dirty areas.” Not Novotný. He goes into the corners, wins puck battles, and is hard on the puck. He also plays with creativity and is often seen attempting a plethora of dekes to create space.
At his current pace, Novotný is projected to record 105 points and score 46 goals. He will likely miss some games, as he is projected to represent Czechia at this season’s World Junior Championship. Novotný is still early into his season, but he’s already making it clear that he has little left to prove at the OHL level offensively.
Novotný’s scoring touch, creativity, and willingness to get into the dirty areas make him more than just a player who can fill up the scoresheet. For a Vancouver team still searching for its next core of young talent, Novotný’s start is exactly what the organization wants to see. Ultimately, Novotný’s start has fans excited for the future.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
The Hockey News
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy