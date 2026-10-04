Canucks Pick Up First Home Win Of The 2026-27 Season With 4-1 Win Over The Flames

"Well, it's great for Petey," said Malhotra. "He's really taken on that mentality of just being harder to play against. Points aside this year, he's done a much better job of just being heavier on pucks, coming up with puck battles and trying to be as physical as he can. And that was a great example of it. That being said, I think the more pressing issue is the fact that he's leading our team in hits. We need more from the rest of our group in terms of that level of physicality. We've discussed it with our group. They're aware of who needs to be doing it more. But when one of your skilled players is willing to get physical and willing to throw those kinds of hits, it's a great way of leading by example."