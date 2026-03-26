Canucks Prospect Of The Month: Young, Netminder, Earns First Career AHL Shutout

Still, there is promise for the young netminder. As the Canucks enter their rebuilding phase, a developing goalie like Young is a promising asset for years to come. The team will have another goaltending logjam at the start of next season, barring any trades, as Tolopilo will need to pass through waivers to join the AHL squad, just as Calder Cup MVP Artūrs Šilovs would have had to before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. With the organization having Demko and Kevin Lankinen signed on for next year, it will be an uncertain offseason for the Canucks goaltending depth chart. Eyes will be on all the young netminders, including Young, who has practiced on occasion with the big club, as they now turn to their future potential.