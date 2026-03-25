How The Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 70 Games In

For the most part, Vancouver’s individual stat leaders haven’t shifted too much from how they were at the last check-in. The only major changes are that Elias Pettersson has taken sole possession of the team lead in points and has also joined Jake DeBrusk in having the team-high of 17 power play points, while Drew O’Connor has tied Brock Boeser for the team lead in goals with 17. Prior to trading him, Kiefer Sherwood held the team’s high with this exact amount, though both Boeser and O’Connor only hit it in the team’s 70th game of the season. Interestingly enough, star players such as Brayden Point (Tampa Bay Lightning), Jordan Kyrou (St. Louis Blues), and Logan Cooley also have 17 goals thus far.