How The Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 70 Games In

The Vancouver Canucks are 70 games into their 2025–26 NHL season and have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. They also hit a new franchise-high in losses on home-ice in a single season with their 3–1 defeat against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday afternoon. With sights set on the future, here’s how the Canucks stack up to the rest of the NHL 70 games into their 2025–26 season.
Vancouver’s highest-ranked team stat is, once again, their work in the faceoff dot. Their 49.4% faceoff win rate ranks 19th in the entire league, putting them ahead of teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning (47.5%, T-26th) and Minnesota Wild (46.8%, 30th). After that comes their power play, ranking 21st in the NHL with a success rate of 19.4% — higher than the Anaheim Ducks (18.1%, T-22nd) and Colorado Avalanche (16.7%, 27th). Aside from their 25th-ranked shots per game (26.1), Vancouver remains in either 31st or 32nd in the rest of their categories.
For the most part, Vancouver’s individual stat leaders haven’t shifted too much from how they were at the last check-in. The only major changes are that Elias Pettersson has taken sole possession of the team lead in points and has also joined Jake DeBrusk in having the team-high of 17 power play points, while Drew O’Connor has tied Brock Boeser for the team lead in goals with 17. Prior to trading him, Kiefer Sherwood held the team’s high with this exact amount, though both Boeser and O’Connor only hit it in the team’s 70th game of the season. Interestingly enough, star players such as Brayden Point (Tampa Bay Lightning), Jordan Kyrou (St. Louis Blues), and Logan Cooley also have 17 goals thus far.
Since the 35-game mark of this season, Thatcher Demko has held the team’s season-high in wins with eight. Kevin Lankinen finally met this stat with a 5–2 win against the Florida Panthers in what was Vancouver’s 67th game of the season. With Demko out, Lankinen, of course, has been the busiest of all Canucks goaltenders, as he has started in four consecutive games. As a result, he has logged the 25th-most minutes of all NHL goaltenders (2196:10), the 22nd-most shots-faced (1069), and the 14th-most high-danger shots faced (328).
Vancouver will play in one more home game, against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night, before embarking on a four-game road trip. They’ll start with a game against the Calgary Flames on Saturday before facing the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. The Canucks will wrap up this road stretch with a back-to-back against the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild on Wednesday and Thursday.
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