'Man, It's The Best': Canucks Zeev Buium Has Found Memories From His Time At The University Of Denver

"Man, it's the best," said Buium. "I love Denver. I love everything about it. The guys, coaches, staff. Just so fun to play there. And, I mean, that's what you play the whole year for, is those four games. I think the way we looked at it was like, might not play great all season, you might have a bad stretch, but the end of the day, all that matters is getting those four games and putting your best four games together. Lucky enough to do it my freshman year and win. And last year, I think we wanted even more. It was just like the hunger and that feeling of going to regionals and you're in kind of a greasy building and probably not the best place to play. But that's to me kind of makes it an experience, in a way, where I think the first year in Springfield, and last year we were, like, Manchester or something, it was just like not a very good rink. Beat down, and just a lot of fun. I just remember being like this tiny locker room, and it felt like a sauna in there, and everyone's just battling for their life every shift, and just really fun and really glad I got to experience it two years in a row."