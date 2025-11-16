“We Felt That He Will Upgrade Our Lineup”: Canucks GM Patrik Allvin Speaks On Why Vancouver Signed Center David Kämpf

According to Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin, the Canucks have been interested in acquiring newly-signed center David Kämpf even before he had his contract terminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs. When the center became available on the open market, Allvin and Canucks management knew they would be in on him.

“David has been a player that our scouting staff had followed over the years and like what he brings,” Allvin said during a Sunday morning media availability. “For us, finding a way to manage the cap number, to get him in, and also for us to upgrade our center ice with a more experienced guy, very detailed defensively and penalty killer. We’re very pleased that David chose to come to Vancouver.”

Kämpf’s signing is a win-win for both the team and the player regardless of the outcome. The center will provide the team with more defensively-sound play down the middle, helping take some of the responsibility off Elias Pettersson. He’ll also boost the team’s play on the penalty kill as well as in the faceoff dot.

“If you’re looking down the lineup, I think our young guys have taken steps and played well, but I think in the game, you need an experienced guy with him having 500 plus games, very reliable,” Allvin added. “We felt that he will upgrade our lineup, and then it’s up to the coach how to use him and where to play him.”

While Kämpf will not play today against the Tampa Bay Lightning, as he just travelled to be with the team today, the Canucks hope to have a roster spot open for him come Monday’s match against the Florida Panthers. Vancouver’s GM noted that a decision on who will be sent down would likely come “after the game.”

Although Kämpf has yet to play a game for the Canucks, some have put his future with Vancouver in consideration. The forward is currently making $1.1M throughout his one-year contract with the Canucks after terminating his $2.4M AAV contract in the third of its four years.

“I’m sure he wants to prove to everybody that he belongs in the league, and he’s still 30 years old. So my hope is that this is something that could be a potential long-term fit for us, for both sides.”

The Canucks will take on an injury-riddled Tampa Bay team tonight, before embarking on the second-half of their back-to-back against the Panthers on Monday.

