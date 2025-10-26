Canucks Recall Defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev From Abbotsford, Send Down Forward Joseph LaBate Ahead Of Match Against Edmonton

Prior to the second half of their back-to-back weekend homestand, the Vancouver Canucks have recalled another one of their defencemen from the Abbotsford Canucks. Just yesterday, they recalled Victor Mancini and sent Tom Willander back down to Abbotsford. Today, they recalled Kirill Kudryavtsev and sent Joseph LaBate back down to their AHL affiliate.

Kudryavtsev is currently averaging a point per game so far in his first five games with Abbotsford, nabbing five assists and six shots in this span of time. The defenceman impressed during his first season in the AHL in 2024–25, putting up five goals and 21 assists in 65 games played while showcasing himself defensively.

LaBate only played in one game while he was with Vancouver. This was a notable one, however, as this was his first time playing for Vancouver in over eight years — his last game being March 28, 2017.

With Kudryavtsev now up with Vancouver, the Canucks now have eight defencemen listed to their roster: Quinn Hughes, Filip Hronek, Tyler Myers, Marcus Pettersson, Elias Pettersson, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Victor Mancini, and Kudryavtsev. Derek Forbort last played against the Edmonton Oilers on October 11 and has yet to return to the lineup due to injury.

Vancouver will take part in the second half of their weekend back-to-back tonight by facing off against the Oilers. Both teams played last night, with both losing by only one goal. Puck drop for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Report: Canucks Still Interested In Acquiring Bruins Center Pavel Zacha

Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #10: The Second Of A Back-To-Back Homestand Against The Edmonton Oilers

The Stats Behind Game #9: Canadiens 4, Canucks 3

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.