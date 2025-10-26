The Stats Behind Game #9: Canadiens 4, Canucks 3

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver's most recent 4-3 loss to the Montréal Canadiens.

Despite the final score, the Canucks were the better team at even strength throughout the game. Vancouver won the even-strength scoring chances battle 32-17, while recording 16 high-danger even-strength scoring chances compared to three against. In the end, the Canucks put forth a strong effort and were unlucky to leave this game without at least one point.

When looking at the heatmap, something that stands out is Vancouver's determination to crash the crease. So far this season, the Canucks have struggled to generate shots from close to the net, but found a way to get plenty of bodies in front of Jakub Dobes. As for the defensive zone, Vancouver forced the Canadiens to create offence from distance, with Kevin Lankinen only facing three high-danger shots all game.

As for standouts, center Elias Pettersson had his best game of the season. He recorded three points while Vancouver held a 12-4 shots advantage during his 17:55 of even-strength ice time. After a slow start, Pettersson is starting to heat up and is looking like the EP40 from a few years ago.

Lastly, the line of Drew O'Connor, Aatu Räty and Kiefer Sherwood had a strong night. During their 8:49 of ice time, the Canucks held a 9-4 shots advantage while winning the high-danger scoring chances battle 4-1. This trio appears to have developed some chemistry, which should come in handy as the team navigates its current injury issues.

The Canucks are right back in action on Sunday when they face the Edmonton Oilers. The two have already played once this season, with Edmonton picking up a 3-1 victory. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT from Rogers Arena and can be viewed on Sportsnet.

