Canucks Record 11 Shots, Fall 2-1 To The Vegas Golden Knights

"We've got to figure that out. Going into next year, it feels, everyone's a little more tense at home. I have no clue, you know why, or what it is. I'm sure that'll be talked about in summer meetings and stuff and going into training camp, but yeah, you're 100% right. It feels, even, you know, in the locker room, it feels looser on the road for whatever reason. And, we've got to be good at home if we're gonna be a good team in this league."