Canucks Record 11 Shots, Fall 2-1 To The Vegas Golden Knights

The Vancouver Canucks fell 2-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
The Vancouver Canucks recorded their yet another loss on home ice Tuesday as they fell 2-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights. Max Sasson scored the only goal for Vancouver as he beat Carter Hart in the second period. As for Nikita Tolopilo, he stood on his head and made 26 saves in the loss.
Tuesday's loss will go down as one of the worst home efforts in recent memory. The Canucks recorded just 11 shots compared to the Golden Knights' 28. Ultimately, Tolopilo is the reason this game stayed close, as he did everything in his power to try to secure a victory in front of the fans.
"I mean, without Tolo, I don't know how close it would be, said Sasson post-game. You know, I thought everyone, including myself, can probably give a better effort in front of our home fans. Only a couple games left, and only getting 10 shots or whatever. It's not good enough."
Vancouver's inability to win games at Rogers Arena has been puzzling all season. With the loss, the Canucks can not hit 10 wins at home, which is a first for the franchise. Post-game, Sasson was asked about the lack of victories at Rogers Arena and why Vancouver has struggled at home compared to on the road.
"We've got to figure that out. Going into next year, it feels, everyone's a little more tense at home. I have no clue, you know why, or what it is. I'm sure that'll be talked about in summer meetings and stuff and going into training camp, but yeah, you're 100% right. It feels, even, you know, in the locker room, it feels looser on the road for whatever reason. And, we've got to be good at home if we're gonna be a good team in this league."
Head Coach Adam Foote was also at a loss for words when asked about the problems at home. He said, "I don't. I mean, there's been lots of talk and discussion about it, but, I mean, you know, I don't, I really don't. But I don't want to look too far into that right now. That's something we'll probably have discussions more about in the off-season."
While it is understood that the Canucks are in a rebuild, the fans at Rogers Arena deserve better than what happened on Tuesday night. Vancouver's only push came at the end of the game, and even then, the team only managed four total shots in the third period. With one final home game left on the calendar, hopefully, this group can step up and provide some form of entertainment for the home crowd.
Stats and Facts:
- Filip Hronek led all players with six hits
- Teddy Blueger extends his point streak to four games
- The Canucks' 11 shots recorded are the second-lowest total in franchise history
- Marco Rossi and Filip Hronek led Vancouver with two shots each
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
No Scoring
2nd Period:
12:50- VAN: Max Sasson (13) from Teddy Blueger and Linus Karlsson
15:46- VGK: Brayden McNabb (5) from Shea Theodore and Brandon Saad
3rd Period:
12:13- VGK: Cole Smith (8) from Nic Dowd
Up Next:
The Canucks hit the road for three straight in California, starting with a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. Vancouver still has two more games against the Kings, with the second meeting being the Canucks' home finale. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 pm PT.
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