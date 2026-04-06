Canucks Provide Update On The Status Of Filip Chytil For 2025-26 Season

The forward was spotted skating after Vancouver's practice earlier today.
Towards the tail end of the Vancouver Canucks’ Monday morning practice, a familiar face was spotted taking to the ice just as other players began to come off.
With the rest of his teammates in black, yellow, or white in preparation for tomorrow’s black skate matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights, Filip Chytil popped out from the dressing room tunnel wearing a blue jersey and a full face shield. The forward joined Canucks skills coach Jason Krog for an on-ice workout prior to Vegas’ practice later on.
While this is not the first time Chytil has been spotted at a Canucks practice in the past couple of weeks, this doesn’t mean the forward will be returning to in-game action any time soon. When asked about the forward’s possible return to the lineup this season, Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote didn’t fully commit to an answer.
“Maybe, but I know that the medical staff would like him just to get up to form and get into a couple practices, and to go home in the summer knowing that he's been cleared is probably the idea.”
The facial fracture Chytil sustained in mid-February is only one of a few injury instances that have seen him miss time this season. A hit by Tom Wilson against the Washington Capitals kept the centre out from October 19 to the middle of January. Later, Chytil also departed from Vancouver’s matchup against the Utah Mammoth on February 2. This was the last game Chytil has played in so far this season.
Vancouver will face Vegas tomorrow night at 7:00 pm PT before heading on the road for three games in California.
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