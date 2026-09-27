Canucks Register First Win In Final Game Of The 2026 Pre-Season, Defeating Seattle 4–3

On the third-line, Sasson, Karlsson, and O’Connor quickly established themselves as a possession machine. As a group, the trio played with a good sense of urgency, with Sasson’s speed being a notable factor in their efforts to bring the puck up-ice. Their forecheck also resulted in O’Connor drawing the penalty that ultimately led to Vancouver’s first goal of the game. This line also nearly scored what would have been the Canucks’ third goal of the game, with a shot from O’Connor beating Daccord but hitting the bar and coming out.