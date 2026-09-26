5 Canucks Players To Watch In Pre-Season Game 4 Against The Kraken

While Thursday provided a near first-look at what Vancouver’s opening-night lineup could look like, there were still a few players who did not dress but will tonight — Tom Willander, defenceman Elias Pettersson, Arshdeep Bains, and Max Sasson. Willander will be an interesting player to follow today, as this game will provide a first in-game look at the pairing of himself and Jamie Oleksiak. Tonight could also give a better look at what kind of minutes Willander could be playing at the start of the year in terms of special teams and overall volume.