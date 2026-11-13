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Canucks Ranked 15th On CNBC’s 2026 NHL Team Valuations List

Canucks Ranked 15th On CNBC’s 2026 NHL Team Valuations List

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Adam Kierszenblat
Partner
Nov 13, 2026 8:00 PM

CNBC has released valuations for all 32 NHL teams.

CNBC has released its valuations for all 32 NHL teams. As per the report, all valuation figures are in U.S. dollars, with multiple teams surpassing the $4 billion mark for the first time. The Toronto Maple Leafs lead the league at $5.4 billion, while the Columbus Blue Jackets are the lowest-valued team at $1.65 billion. 

As for the Vancouver Canucks, they sit 15th at $2.5 billion. According to CNBC, that is up from the $ 2.2 billion reported in 2025. The Canucks did fall in overall position, as they were ranked 12th last year. 

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2026 CNBC NHL Team Valuations: 

  1. Toronto Maple Leafs: $5.4B
  2. New York Rangers: $4.7B
  3. Montréal Canadiens: $4.1B
  4. Los Angeles Kings: $3.9B
  5. Edmonton Oilers: $3.7B
  6. Philadelphia Flyers: $3.6B
  7. Boston Bruins: $3.5B
  8. Chicago Blackhawks: $3.35B
  9. Washington Capitals: $3.2B
  10. New Jersey Devils: $3.1B
  11. Detroit Red Wings: $3.05B
  12. New York Islanders: $3B
  13. Tampa Bay Lightning: $2.7B
  14. Carolina Hurricanes: $2.66B
  15. Vancouver Canucks: $2.5B
  16. Vegas Golden Knights: $2.45B
  17. Minnesota Wild: $2.33B
  18. Colorado Avalanche: $2.27B
  19. Dallas Stars: $2.26B
  20. Calgary Flames: $2.25B
  21. Seattle Kraken: $2.2B
  22. Florida Panthers: $2.15B
  23. Anaheim Ducks: $2.1B
  24. Pittsburgh Penguins: $2B
  25. Nashville Predators: $1.95B
  26. St. Louis Blues: $1.9B
  27. Utah Mammoth: $1.85B
  28. San Jose Sharks: $1.8B
  29. Winnipeg Jets: $1.75B
  30. Ottawa Senators: $1.72B
  31. Buffalo Sabres: $1.7B
  32. Columbus Blue Jackets: $1.65B
Nov 9, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki (88) celebrates his goal with forward Brock Boeser (6) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesNov 9, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki (88) celebrates his goal with forward Brock Boeser (6) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

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