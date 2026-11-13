Canucks Ranked 15th On CNBC’s 2026 NHL Team Valuations List

Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2026 8:00 PMPublished Nov 13, 2026 8:00 PM
CNBC has released valuations for all 32 NHL teams.
CNBC has released its valuations for all 32 NHL teams. As per the report, all valuation figures are in U.S. dollars, with multiple teams surpassing the $4 billion mark for the first time. The Toronto Maple Leafs lead the league at $5.4 billion, while the Columbus Blue Jackets are the lowest-valued team at $1.65 billion.
As for the Vancouver Canucks, they sit 15th at $2.5 billion. According to CNBC, that is up from the $ 2.2 billion reported in 2025. The Canucks did fall in overall position, as they were ranked 12th last year.
2026 CNBC NHL Team Valuations:
- Toronto Maple Leafs: $5.4B
- New York Rangers: $4.7B
- Montréal Canadiens: $4.1B
- Los Angeles Kings: $3.9B
- Edmonton Oilers: $3.7B
- Philadelphia Flyers: $3.6B
- Boston Bruins: $3.5B
- Chicago Blackhawks: $3.35B
- Washington Capitals: $3.2B
- New Jersey Devils: $3.1B
- Detroit Red Wings: $3.05B
- New York Islanders: $3B
- Tampa Bay Lightning: $2.7B
- Carolina Hurricanes: $2.66B
- Vancouver Canucks: $2.5B
- Vegas Golden Knights: $2.45B
- Minnesota Wild: $2.33B
- Colorado Avalanche: $2.27B
- Dallas Stars: $2.26B
- Calgary Flames: $2.25B
- Seattle Kraken: $2.2B
- Florida Panthers: $2.15B
- Anaheim Ducks: $2.1B
- Pittsburgh Penguins: $2B
- Nashville Predators: $1.95B
- St. Louis Blues: $1.9B
- Utah Mammoth: $1.85B
- San Jose Sharks: $1.8B
- Winnipeg Jets: $1.75B
- Ottawa Senators: $1.72B
- Buffalo Sabres: $1.7B
- Columbus Blue Jackets: $1.65B
Nov 9, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki (88) celebrates his goal with forward Brock Boeser (6) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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