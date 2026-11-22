Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 7:08 AMPublished Nov 22, 2026 7:08 AM
The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night.
The Vancouver Canucks picked up their third win in the last four games as they defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout. Marco Rossi and Zeev Buium provided the goals in regulation while Jake DeBrusk sent the fans home happy with the shootout winner. As for Leevi Meriläinen, he stopped 22 of the 25 shots he faced, along with all three in the shootout, for his fourth victory of the campaign.
Saturday was arguably Vancouver's most exciting game of the season. Despite the Wild taking three leads, including one with less than two minutes left, the Canuck kept pushing and found a way to pick up the win. The most important part was that this game came at home, as Vancouver has struggled significantly to perform well at Rogers Arena.
"It feels really good to win at home," said Buium post-game. "I think our fans show up every night and they cheer for us, and we truly do have the best fans and the way they support us and just how invested they are, and what's going on with the team, and how badly they want us to succeed. Just feels really, really good to win at home."
This game also provided an opportunity for Buium, Rossi and Liam Öhgren to get some revenge on their former club. Rossi found the back of the net twice, including the tying goal, Buium picked up his first of the campaign, while Öhgren finished the night with four shots on goal. While winning at the NHL level is always a nice feeling, picking up a victory against the team that traded you has to taste a whole lot sweeter.
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Speaking of the late-tying goal, that was an important moment for this group. Instead of just accepting the loss, the Canucks kept pushing and were eventually rewarded. Post-game, Head Coach Manny Malhotra was asked about the tying goal and the lesson it teaches.
"Yeah, that's a real step in our growth in the right direction," said Head Coach Manny Malhotra. "To not be deterred by it, and just to stay the course. Even the execution of the six-on-five. Great poise with the puck, really good job recovering and getting out of presses, and then to capitalize when the opportunity was there was, like I said, it was a really good step in the right direction for us in terms of our maturity as a group."
Even without Quinn Hughes, Minnesota is still one of the deepest teams in the league. That is what made Saturday's effort and performance all the more impressive. Overall, Vancouver deserves a ton of credit for the way they played, as they finally rewarded the fans who pay big bucks to attend games at Rogers Arena.
Nov 21, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Marco Rossi (23) scores on Minnesota Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt (30) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Stats and Facts:
- Brock Boeser extends his point streak to a career-high 10 games
- Filip Hronek logged over 30 minutes for the third game in a row
- Marco Rossi scores his first goal since October 1
- Ty Mueller wins 12 of his 17 faceoffs in his season debut
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
No Scoring
2nd Period:
8:58- MIN: Matt Boldy (14) from Kirill Kaprizov and David Spacek
13:13- VAN: Marco Rossi (4) from Filip Hronek and Brock Boeser (PPG)
14:25- MIN: Jared Spurgeon (2) from Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy
3rd Period:
00:30- VAN: Zeev Buium (1) from Brock Boeser
18:02- MIN: Nick Foligno (2) from Marcus Foligno and Ryan Hartman
18:37- VAN: Marco Rossi (5) from Brock Boeser and Filip Chytil
Overtime:
No Scoring
Shootout:
VAN: Jake DeBrusk
Up Next:
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