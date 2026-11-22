"Yeah, that's a real step in our growth in the right direction," said Head Coach Manny Malhotra. "To not be deterred by it, and just to stay the course. Even the execution of the six-on-five. Great poise with the puck, really good job recovering and getting out of presses, and then to capitalize when the opportunity was there was, like I said, it was a really good step in the right direction for us in terms of our maturity as a group."