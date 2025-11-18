Canucks Wrap Up Road Trip With Chaotic 8-5 Loss To The Panthers

The Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their three-game road trip with an 8-5 loss to the Florida Panthers. Elias Pettersson scored twice while Drew O'Connor, Jake DeBrusk and Filip Hronek also found the back of the net. As for Jiří Patera, he stopped 33 of the 40 shots he faced in his Canucks debut.

Monday's game was chaotic in the best of ways. It felt as though every shot Vancouver took beat Sergei Bobrovsky, as the Canucks finished the night with 15 on target. From an entertainment perspective, this was a fun game that kept fans glued to their televisions from start to finish.

The biggest story coming into the game was Patera's first NHL start in just over 600 days. While there were a couple of soft goals allowed, the 26-year-old was able to come up with some massive saves that kept this game relatively close. Ultimately, Patera's .825 save percentage does not accurately reflect his performance, as the Panthers were able to capitalize on rebounds and quick passing plays.

Another player who made his Vancouver debut was center David Kämpf. The 30-year-old played 14:08 but finished with a plus/minus of -3. Overall, Kämpf's play was hit or miss, but he did go 11 for 15 in the faceoff dot, including going six for nine in the defensive zone.

As for a major storyline, that would once again be special teams. The Canucks went two for six on the power play, but also allowed two goals on six penalty kill attempts. While it is a positive that Vancouver was able to score multiple power play goals, the struggling penalty kill remains an issue that needs to be fixed.

Ultimately, the best way to describe this game was chaotic. The Canucks had no business being in this game, yet still found a way to put up five goals on just 15 shots. The question now is, will this PDO bender continue, or will the lack of shots and chances rear its ugly head for Vancouver in the near future?

Stats and Facts:

- Quinn Hughes extends his point streak to six games

- Quinn Hughes (who now has 369) passes Lubomir Visnovsky and into 81st all-time in assists among defencemen in NHL history

- Quinn Hughes becomes the first player in Canucks history to record 10 assists in a three-game span

- Elias Pettersson records his fourth straight multi-point game

Scoring Summary:

1st Period:

14:50- VAN: Drew O'Connor (6) from Tyler Myers and Quinn Hughes

15:14- VAN: Jake DeBrusk (8) from Kiefer Sherwood and Quinn Hughes (PPG)

15:50- FLA: A.J. Greer (4) from Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett

19:52- FLA: Seth Jones (2) from Sam Reinhart and Sergei Bobrovsky

2nd Period:

2:23- FLA: Luke Kunin (1) from Noah Gregor and Gustav Forsling

6:10- FLA: Evan Rodrigues (5) from Sam Reinhart and Jesper Boqvist

7:17- FLA: Anton Lundell (5) from Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad

7:55- VAN: Elias Pettersson (5) from Evander Kane and Quinn Hughes

3rd Period:

1:24- VAN: Elias Pettersson (6) from Kiefer Sherwood and Tom Willander

3:14- VAN: Filip Hronek (1) from Max Sasson and Evander Kane (PPG)

4:02- FLA: Sam Bennett (4) from Niko Mikkola (4), Uvis Balinskis

8:19- FLA: Seth Jones (3) from Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe (PPG)

18:14- FLA: Brad Marchand (13) (SHG) (ENG)

Up Next:

The Canucks will get a few days off at home before facing the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. This will be the second time Dallas and Vancouver face off, with the Canucks winning the first meeting 5-3. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT at Rogers Arena.

