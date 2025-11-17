Canucks Quinn Hughes Named NHL's Third Star Of The Week- November 16, 2025

For the first time this season, a Vancouver Canucks player has been named to the NHL's Three Stars of the Week. Unsurprisingly, the first Canuck was Quinn Hughes, who was named third star for the weekend ending on November 16, 2025. Hughes slotted in behind Jason Robertson, who was named the first star and Alex DeBrincat, who took home second star honours.

Hughes had a week to remember. Over his two games, he recorded seven assists, which included a four-assist night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Hughes is now up to 16 assists in 15 games, which ranks tied for 10th in the NHL.

Hughes continues to rocket up Vancouver's all-time points lists. He now ranks fifth all-time in power play points and sixth all-time in assists. Hughes is also inching toward the all-time top 10 for points in franchise history, and should achieve the feat by the end of the season.

