How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 20 Games In

The Vancouver Canucks are 20 games into the 2025–26 season. After taking a commanding 6–2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning last night, Vancouver is now back to a .500 record on their season. Here’s how they’re performing compared to the rest of the NHL.

Team Stats

While most of their team stats hover anywhere from the 20th-place mark to the very bottom of the NHL, Vancouver still remains within the top-15 in two categories. They are currently tied for 11th in the league in total goals-for with 69, and have the 12th-highest power play percentage with 22.6%. Interestingly enough, their power play percentage is currently higher than teams like the Anaheim Ducks (21.2%), Detroit Red Wings (20.9%), and Colorado Avalanche (16.7%).

Individual Skaters

After 20 games, Vancouver has started to assert themselves within individually-ranked standings. Kiefer Sherwood is tied for fifth in the NHL in goals scored with 12 and, unsurprisingly, leads the league in hits with 90. Filip Hronek has the highest minutes played of all skaters with 488:01 overall minutes. Center Elias Pettersson and Tyler Myers are both tied for the most shots blocked in the NHL with 42 each, while Quinn Hughes is tied for 10th in power play points. Finally, Marcus Pettersson places seventh in total time spent on the penalty kill with 65 minutes.

Goaltenders

With Thatcher Demko having missed some time, Kevin Lankinen has surpassed him in a few goaltending stats. While Demko still has the higher SV% and GAA, Lankinen now ranks higher than him in total minutes played with 646:09 — a stat that received a big boost after Lankinen played in Vancouver’s last six games. Lankinen also leads the team in shots faced (337) and high-danger chances faced (107), placing 18th and 10th in the NHL in each respective category.

Vancouver will play in their 21st game of the season tonight, taking part in the second-half of a back-to-back against the Florida Panthers. They’ll then return to Rogers Arena for matches against the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames before heading back on the road to play all three California teams.

