Czechia, Latvia, And Germany All Register Losses In Final Day Of Preliminary Round: Canucks At The 2026 Winter Olympics

While Hronek had already been on pace to lead his team in minutes played in regulation, he still managed to log 51 seconds throughout an overtime period that lasted a little less than two minutes. The defenceman’s overall TOI clocked in at yet-another team-high — this time logging 26:14 minutes. Offensively speaking, he assisted on a Martin Nečas goal that helped Czechia tie the game and send it to the extra frame while also putting up a +3 rating.