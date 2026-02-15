Czechia, Latvia, And Germany All Register Losses In Final Day Of Preliminary Round: Canucks At The 2026 Winter Olympics

During the final day of the men's hockey preliminary round of the 2026 Winter Olympics, five members of the Vancouver Canucks put forth efforts to try and advance their positions in the standings. Despite their efforts, none of Czechia, Latvia, or Germany were able to force a win today.
In a surprising turn of events, Switzerland took down Czechia by a score of 4–3 in overtime earlier today, handing Czechia their second loss of the preliminary round and placing them third in Group A.
While Hronek had already been on pace to lead his team in minutes played in regulation, he still managed to log 51 seconds throughout an overtime period that lasted a little less than two minutes. The defenceman’s overall TOI clocked in at yet-another team-high — this time logging 26:14 minutes. Offensively speaking, he assisted on a Martin Nečas goal that helped Czechia tie the game and send it to the extra frame while also putting up a +3 rating.
David Kämpf also played a big role in today’s game, logging 15:02 minutes overall and spending 21 seconds on the ice during overtime. He assisted on the game’s opening goal scored by linemate Filip Chlapik, put up one shot on goal, and finished with a rating of +3.
Denmark handed Teddy Blueger and Anri Ravinskis their second loss of the tournament today, winning by a score of 4–2. While Latvia made it close at one point, cutting Denmark’s 3–0 lead to 3–2, Denmark eventually sealed the win with an empty-net goal.
Both Blueger and Ravinskis each recorded a shot on goal, though both are also still waiting on their first points of the tournament. Their respective TOI totals remained consistent with what they’ve recorded throughout the rest of their games, with Blueger playing 16:40 and Ravinskis only playing 4:15. The latter did not play at all during the third period.
Germany has had an interesting tournament thus far, as prior to their game against Team USA today, they'd had a decent goal-differential of 6:5. They did, however, surrender five goals to the U.S. today, bringing their goal-differential to 7:10.
Today's game ended up going differently for Reichel, as prior to this match, he'd been playing primarily with Marc Michaelis and Dominik Kahun. In today's game, however, he found himself starting the game on a line with Tim Stützle and JJ Peterka on Germany's second line. The forward finished the game with a shot on goal and 14:31 minutes played.
Group A
Canada: 3–0–0–0
Switzerland: 1–1–0–1
Czechia: 1–0–1–1
France: 0–0–0–3
Group B
Slovakia: 2–0–0–1
Finland: 2–0–0–1
Sweden: 2–0–0–1
Italy: 0–0–0–3
Group C
USA: 3–0–0–0
Germany: 1–0–0–2
Denmark: 1–0–0–2
Latvia: 1–0–0–2
Czechia vs. Denmark
Sweden vs. Latvia
Germany vs. France
Switzerland vs. Italy
