Vancouver To Host NHL Unites 3rd Annual Pride Cup

Two LGBTQ+ teams will be heading to Vancouver to take part in the third-annual NHL Unites Pride Cup. Taking place from February 28 to March 1 at the North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, The Cutting Edges (Vancouver) and Seattle Pride Hockey Association will face each other in a three-game series. The winner will claim the Pride Cup trophy, while both teams will be given a $25,000 donation.
"Since the inaugural Pride Cup, we’ve seen hockey communities across the League come together to create a welcoming, respectful experience for everyone who loves the game,” Kim Davis, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives, and Legislative Affairs, said in a press release. “At its best, hockey brings people together -- fostering inclusive environments for all who play and love the sport. Our Pride initiatives are one of the many ways we continue to live out that commitment.”
The Cutting Edges are a Vancouver-based LGBTQ+ hockey organization that first established themselves in 1994 as part of the Gay Games in New York. During this tournament, they even received a shout-out from Don Cherry on Coach's Corner. The Cutting Edges have competed in various tournaments around North America since then while also hosting some of their own.
Seattle Pride Hockey Association provides a safe space for both players and fans to enjoy the sport of hockey. The organization hosts their own tournaments the Seattle Pride Classic and the Frozen Pride Classic, while also having a travelling team called the Rain City Rush.
NHL Unites Pride Cup Schedule
Game 1: Saturday, February 28 at 11:45 am PT
Game 2: Saturday, February 28 at 4:30 pm PT
You Can Play Project/Coaches Training: 1:30 pm PT
Game 3: Sunday, March 1 at 3:30 pm PT
