Former Canucks Quinn Hughes And J.T. Miller Win Gold With Team USA At 2026 Winter Olympics

Despite hefty minutes for Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, and more, no player was consistently busier throughout the game than Connor Hellebuyck. The goaltender was the biggest piece in Team USA’s win, as after Makar’s goal in the second period, nothing else made it past him. From huge breaks for McDavid and Celebrini in the first to a near open-net chance by Devon Toews, Hellebuyck was strong throughout the game and ultimately won his team the game.