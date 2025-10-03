Best Late-Round Vancouver Canucks Fantasy Hockey Picks For The 2025-26 Season

With the 2025-26 regular season just a few days away, many will be getting ready for their annual fantasy hockey drafts. While selecting superstars with the first few picks is crucial, so is drafting strong depth players who could make or break a fantasy season. Here are five Vancouver Canucks players who would be smart late-round picks for fantasy hockey this year.

Note: Players value is judged by Yahoo Sports Average Draft Position rating. To qualify, a player must have an ADP after 100.

Kiefer Sherwood: ADP- 102.4

Kiefer Sherwood is a must-add if your league has a hits category. He set a new NHL record with 462 hits last season and has already been a hitting machine during the pre-season. Sherwood will also be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, which could mean he could be in store for another career yet.

Brock Boeser: ADP- 165.1

Brock Boeser should provide fantasy hockey value in a number of categories. This includes goals, shots as well as any power play statistics. Boeser could also see a bump in blocked shots as he is projected to see some time on the penalty kill during the 2025-26 season.

Filip Hronek: ADP- 168.2

Filip Hronek is a must-add for leagues that award fantasy points for time on ice. Last year, he averaged 23:54 and is projected to see similar minutes in 2025-26. Hronek should also help out with assists and shots on goal as he will see plenty of time with Quinn Hughes and the Canucks top forward line.

Kevin Lankinen: ADP- 174.7

Strong goaltending can often be the difference between winning and losing a fantasy week. That is why having Kevin Lankinen on a fantasy roster could be very beneficial. While he will be splitting the season with Thatcher Demko, Lankinen has shown he can stand on his head and should be able to pick up over 15 wins this year.

Jake DeBrusk: ADP- 175.7

Jake DeBrusk has the potential to be a fantasy hockey star this season. He set a new career high last year with 28 goals and was dominate on the power play, scoring 14 times. Projected to play the majority of the year with Elias Pettersson, DeBrusk could be in store for yet another successful fantasy season.

