Canucks Could Set Franchise Record On Wednesday In Matchup With The Blackhawks

Wednesday night could feature a historic moment at Rogers Arena. With a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, the Vancouver Canucks would set a franchise record for most consecutive wins over a single opponent. The record is currently held at 11 straight wins and is shared by Chicago, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the San Jose Sharks.

Vancouver's win streak started on January 31, 2022. On that night, the Canucks departed the United Center with an impressive 3-1 victory. Some notable performances from that game include Brock Boeser scoring the game-winning goal, while Jaroslav Halák made 20 saves in the win.

Close to four years later, the streak continues. Over the past 11 games, Vancouver has outscored the Blackhawks 43-18, with only one game going beyond regulation. That game actually happened this season when the Canucks left Chicago with a 3-2 shootout win back in October, setting the franchise record for consective road wins against a single opponent.

Vancouver Canucks Set Franchise Record During Recent Victory Over The Chicago Blackhawks

The Vancouver Canucks have won 11 straight versus the Chicago Blackhawks

As for the all-time consecutive wins record against an opponent, Vancouver still has a ways to go. That record is held by the Montréal Canadiens who defeated the Washington Capitals 23 times from 1974-1978. Washington was finally able to halt the losing streak thanks to a 4-4 tie April 2, 1978.

The Canucks return to Rogers Arena for a four-game homestand, which kicks off with a match against the Blackhawks on Wednesday night. This will be the second time Vancouver faces Chicago this season, as they won their last outing 3–2 in the shootout. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Which New York Islanders Center Should The Canucks Really Be Targeting In A Hypothetical Trade?

Canucks To Terminate Contract Of Former First-Round Pick Vitali Kravtsov

Power Play Soars, Penalty Kill Struggles In Canucks’ 5–4 Overtime Win Against The Nashville Predators

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.