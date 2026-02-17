Germany, Czechia, And Sweden Punch Their Ticket To The Quarter-Finals: Canucks At The 2026 Winter Olympics

Both Filip Hronek and David Kämpf wound up on the scoresheet in Czechia’s victory today. Hronek, who played a total of 27:53 minutes this game, recorded an assist off the game’s opening goal scored by Martin Nečas on the power play. Kämpf scored Czechia’s second goal about five minutes later to help his team regain the lead. The forward also finished the game with a shot on goal and 15:08 minutes played.