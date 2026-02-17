Which Canucks Could Be Most Impacted By The 2026 Winter Olympics?

A good overall showing at the Olympics would be great for Pettersson, whose confidence has seemed to wane throughout the past couple of years. Where it could get dicey is in consideration to his health. The forward has struggled with injuries through the past couple of seasons, to the point where his play and ability to train has been impacted by recovery. Playing extra this season rather than getting a break partway through could end up factoring into any potential injury outcomes later on in the year.