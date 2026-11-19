Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2026 9:00 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 9:00 PM
Kevin Lankinen has started for the Vancouver Cancuks just twice over the past 30 days.
Kevin Lankinen has not had the bounce-back he hoped for this year. The 31-year-old goaltender has started the campaign with a 1-8-0 record along with a save percentage of .808. With only two starts over the past 30 days, it appears that the coaching staff has started to lose confidence in Lankinen.
After morning skate on Thursday, Head Coach Manny Malhotra was asked about Lankinen's lack of starts. The Finnish goaltender's last start came on November 3 against the Anaheim Ducks, which is notable, as the Canucks elected to call up Nikita Tolopilo and play him on Monday against the Utah Mammoth when the team was on a back-to-back. In his answer, Malhotra provided some insight into where the organization currently is when it comes to Lankinen.
"He understands where he is at and where his game is at and where it needs to get to," said Malhotra. "So he's begun that process of just regaining his confidence in practices. One thing that hasn't changed for Lanks is his work ethic and his attitude around the rink, which has remained positive. But yeah, he's continuing to work on finding his game, getting back to where it needs to be."
With Leevi Meriläinen starting on Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, Lankinen's next start could come as early as this weekend. Vancouver plays a back-to-back at home, which usually means a different goaltender each night. Based on Malhotra's answer, it is possible Lankinen won't start either game and instead, the Canucks will be calling up Tolopilo from the AHL to get another start.
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"We haven't really laid out the next 3,4,5 games in terms of how to reintegrate Lanks and get him his starts. It's more about his practice habits and looking sharp and looking the way he needs to be. And then as we go along here, we just kind of monitor him from game to game. But we do have three available goalies, but haven't made any decisions on that."
The Lankinen situation is complicated, as unlike with forwards, teams can't just play goaltenders and hope their game gets back on track. He also had a no-move clause this year and, based on his performance, might not be drawing interest from around the league. Ultimately, this should serve as a good test for Malhotra and his staff as they try to get Lankinen back on track this season.
Nov 13, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen (32) makes a save in warm up prior to a game against the New York Rangers at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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