Lineup Notes: Canucks Take On The Hurricanes In First Game Since Tyler Myers Trade

The Vancouver Canucks play their final game before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes. Wednesday's game will not be easy as Carolina sits at the top of the Metro Division. Here are the lineup notes for March 4, 2026.
The only lineup change expected for Vancouver is Victor Mancini coming in for Pierre-Olivier Joseph. According to Adam Foote, Joseph will miss the next two to three weeks with an upper-body injury. This season, Mancini has played in 10 NHL games but has not recorded a point.
As for the starting goaltender, that will be Kevin Lankinen. Wednesday will be his 31st start of the season. In 33 games, Lankinen has a record of 7-20-4 with a save percentage of .875.
Höglander-Pettersson-Garland
Öhgren-Rossi-Boeser
O'Connor-Blueger-Karlsson
Kane-Kämpf -DeBrusk
E. Pettersson-Hronek
M. Pettersso-Willander
Buium-Mancini
Lankinen
Tolopilo
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.