Latest Trade Rumours Link Vancouver Canucks Forward Conor Garland To The New York Islanders

With the 2026 trade deadline just a few days away, the Vancouver Canucks have been heavily involved in the rumour mill. On Tuesday, Conor Garland was in the spotlight, as he was linked to the New York Islanders. Garland's name has been brought up several times in the past week and has also been connected to the Boston Bruins.
Tuesday's report came from The Hockey News' Stefen Rosner. On social media, Rosner wrote, "There are serious discussions happening between #Isles & #Canucks. Been told it's surrounding Garland. But was also told that it could be Garland +. We'll see how this plays out."
Rosner also posted, "As we await more on Garland, I don't believe #Isles would have to give up a first-round pick. NYI would be doing #Canucks a favor, with Garland's 6x6 extension carrying a NMC for the first three seasons of the deal. 2nd (whatever year) & prospect makes more sense."
While Garland has not publicly requested a trade, there has been speculation that Vancouver is looking to move the 29-year-old before his new contract kicks in on July 1. Garland signed a six-year extension during the 2025 off-season which starts during the 2026-27 season. The contract carries an AAV of $6 million as well a no-move clause until the 2029 off-season.
The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline is scheduled for March 6 at noon PT. The Canucks will be in Chicago on Friday as they start a weekend back-to-back. After the deadline is done, a member Vancouver's managment will speak to the media about the moves the Canucks did and did not pull off.
