Lineup Notes: Chytil Returns As Canucks Battle The Devils

The Vancouver Canucks continue their homestand on Friday when they take on the New Jersey Devils. Vancouver is coming off a big win on Wednesday as they snapped their 11-game losing streak. Here are the lineup notes for January 23, 2026.
As far as the lineup, Filip Chytil is expected to play his first game since October 19. Chytil will replace Max Sasson and will play on a line with Brock Boeser and Drew O'Connor. Friday will also be Chytil's 400th career regular-season NHL game, with the Czechia-born forward recording 80 goals and 173 points so far in his career.
Shifting over to the Devils, they are also dealing with some injuries heading into this game. The most notable player missing from the lineup is Luke Hughes, who is currently on IR. Former Canucks forward Zack MacEwen is also on IR and has only played three games this season.
Kane-Pettersson-DeBrusk
O'Connor-Chytil-Boeser
Öhgren-Blueger-Garland
Höglander-Kämpf-Karlsson
E. Pettersson-Hronek
Buium-Myers
M. Pettersson-Willander
Lankinen
Patera
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.