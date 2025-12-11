Lineup Notes: Demko Starts, Boeser A Game-Time Decision As Canucks Host The Sabres

The Vancouver Canucks wrap up their four-game homestand on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres. Thursday's game will feature two teams at the bottom of the standings as Buffalo enters Thursday ranked 29th in points percentage. Here is a look at the lineup notes for December 11, 2025.

In goal for Vancouver will be Thatcher Demko, who is returning from a 12-game absence. Demko was injured back on November 11 and has been dealing with a lower-body injury. Over his career, Demko is 3-3-1 against the Sabres with a save percentage of .898.

As for a potential lineup change, Brock Boeser will be a game-time decision. As per Head Coach Adam Foote, Boeser was feeling some discomfort with the club checking to see if it is an appendix issue. This season, Boeser has 16 points in 28 games but has gone pointless in his previous five games.

Game Information:

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

