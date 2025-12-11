How A Decision By Jim Benning In 2021 Is Impacting The Vancouver Canucks In 2025

When it comes to sports, there is a lot of looking back and wondering what if. For example, what if the Vancouver Canucks kept Bo Horvat over J.T. Miller or decided to launch a rebuild in 2014? Another what-if moment is starting to form as it surrounds Quinn Hughes and the contract he signed back in 2021.

On October 1, 2021, then-GM Jim Benning announced that the Canucks had signed Hughes to a six-year, $47.1 million extension. Hughes was developing into a star at the time, posting 97 points in his first 129 games. Looking back, the contract has turned into a steal as Vancouver received a Norris-level defenceman who carries a cap hit of only $7.8 million.

While Hughes' contract has turned into one of the best values in the NHL, it has also created a massive issue this year. With the deal expiring after the 2026-27 season, the clock has already started when it comes to Hughes' future with the Canucks. Based on reports, it appears a Hughes trade is imminent, with suitors already lining up to try and work out a trade.

The what-if moment when it comes to Hughes' contract is not whether or not he should have been signed, but rather why he wasn't signed to an eight-year deal. Yes, there was some salary cap uncertainty due to the pandemic, but other teams found ways to sign their young stars to eight-year deals. Here is a look at players who were under 22 and signed long-term deals between July 1, 2021 and January 1, 2022:

Eight-Year Contracts:

Jack Hughes, $8 million cap hit, November 2021

Nick Suzuki, $7.875 million cap hit, October 2021

Andrei Svechnikov, $7.75 million cap hit, August 2021

Miro Heiskanen, 8.45 million cap hit, July 2021

Seven-Year Contracts:

Brady Tkachuk, $8,223,565 cap hit, October 2021

Six-Year Contracts:

Quinn Hughes, $7.85 million, October 2021

Joel Farabee, $5 million cap hit, September 2021

Cale Makar, $9 million cap hit, July, 2021

One issue Vancouver had back in 2021 that impacted their ability to give Hughes a larger contract was poor salary cap management. The big issue was Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who had a cap hit of over $7 million when the Canucks traded for him. That trade continues to haunt the organization to this day, as Ekman-Larsson lasted two seasons before being bought out.

Ultimately, Vancouver's decision not to sign Hughes for eight years is coming back to bite the organization. Instead of dealing with this situation two years from now, the Canucks must make a franchise-altering decision when the team is at one of its lowest points. As mentioned, Hughes not signing an eight-year deal has become a significant what-if moment that will be talked about for the foreseeable future.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 30 Games In

'I've Been Working Hard And Ready To Go.': Canucks Thatcher Demko Set To Return From Latest Injury

Canucks Defenceman Jett Woo Clears Waivers, Will Return To AHL

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.