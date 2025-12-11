Why The Canucks Should Target Nico Hischier In A Potential Quinn Hughes Trade

Over the past week, the temperature surrounding the Vancouver Canucks has been cranked up to another level. Based on reports, it appears to be a matter of when, not if, Quinn Hughes is traded, which has led to plenty of speculation regarding what the return would be. Ultimately, a Hughes trade has the potential to be one of the biggest in franchise history and will have an impact on the organization for years to come.

While teams across the league are in discussion with Vancouver, one of the favourites to land Hughes is the New Jersey Devils. Not only do both his brothers play there, but the Devils have some intriguing pieces that should interest the Canucks. One of those pieces is captain Nico Hischier, who would be a perfect fit on Vancouver's current roster.

Hischier has developed into a high-end two-way center in the NHL. The 26-year-old has 26 points in 30 games, and has finished top-10 in Selke voting two of the last three seasons. Over his career, Hischier has 448 points in 557 games and has won at least 51% of his faceoffs each of the last seven years.

While New Jersey will not want to part with Hischier, they may be forced to due to the salary cap. Hischier carries a cap hit of $7.25 million and, like Hughes, will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season. The Devils are also pushed right against the cap and will need to clear over $7.85 million if they want to bring Hughes in this season.

As for the future, it is hard to imagine that New Jersey would be able to re-sign both Hischier and Hughes. The Devils already have $65 million committed to 11 players for the 2027-28 season, with only four of those players being forwards. This means New Jersey will most likely only be able to pick one of Hughes or Hischier, as both could be making over $10 million a year on their next deals.

From the Canucks side, bringing in a player like Hischier would be massive for the organization. He would instantly improve Vancouver's center depth and could help take some matchup minutes away from Elias Pettersson. Hischier can also help on special teams and bring some additional leadership into the room.

If he is acquired, Hischier would also become the sixth player selected first overall to play for the Canucks. Vancouver has never had the first overall pick, but have brought in top picks in the past like Mats Sundin and Ed Jovanovski. Hischier was part of the 2017 draft, which also produced Pettersson, Filip Chytil and Pierre-Olivier Joseph.

Before going further, it is important to note that this would not be a one-for-one trade. The Canucks would still be getting additional pieces in a Hughes trade even if Hischier was included. In the end, it may make the Devils uncomfortable, but might be what is needed if they want to add the former Norris Trophy winner.

In the end, it may take Hischier coming back to make this trade work. Reports have already indicated that he is a player Vancouver is interested in, as he fills a significant need within the organization. Regardless, it appears that the bidding war for Hughes has already started, which could result in the Canucks acquiring a top-six center like Hischier in return.

