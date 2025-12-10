'They Can Hear It': Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote Addresses Recent Quinn Hughes Trade Rumours

Trade rumours continue to dominate the headlines when it comes to the Vancouver Canucks. While a handful of players have already been mentioned as possible trade targets for teams around the NHL, no one has garnered more attention than captain Quinn Hughes. While Hughes is not a free agent until the 2027 off-season, reports have appeared stating that the Canucks are at least listening to trade offers on the former Norris Trophy winner.

As of writing, Vancouver finds itself ranked 32nd in both points and points percentage. Over the past few weeks, the calls for a rebuild have been getting louder from the fan base, with people either posting on social media or calling into local radio shows and airing their frustrations. Ultimately, it is fair to say that virtually everything that could have gone wrong has in the first 30 games, which is one of the reasons trade speculation has peaked recently.

After practice on Wednesday, Head Coach Adam Foote was asked about the trade speculation surrounding his captain. While Foote has been around the NHL for decades, this is the first time he has had to face trade rumours surrounding his players as a head coach. In his answer, Foote spoke about how the Hughes rumours are impacting not just the team but also himself.

"They obviously hear it," said Foote. "When I have been around things like that, you're not talking about it. You're trying not to think about it, but it's there. You can feel it certain days more than others. I can feel it certain days more than others, and these guys are human. They can feel it. It can affect for sure a locker room but give the guys credit. They're in a tough spot, hearing the noise, and they keep coming to work every day and keep doing their job. They're pros, and that's what they are supposed to do. They can hear it. It probably affects some players more than others. But, like I said, I give them a lot of credit for how they are handling it. Coming to work try to win hockey games and do their jobs."

Keeping the room focused during all these trade talks is going to be a challenge for Foote and his coaching staff. The noise is just going to get louder, which could cause strain on the locker room over the next few months. Ultimately, this will be a big test for Foote as he not only will have to manage his players' on-ice performances, but also their morale off the ice.

