Lineup Notes: Lankinen Starts, Pettersson Remains Out As Canucks Take On The Bruins

The Vancouver Canucks continue their five-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Boston Bruins. Vancouver enters Saturday having won their last three games and will be looking to extend its streak to four against the Bruins. Here are the lineup notes for December 20, 2025.

After Thatcher Demko got the start on Friday, Kevin Lankinen will take control of the crease for the Canucks at TD Garden. Over his career, Lankinen is 1-1-0 against Boston with a .942 save percentage. Saturday will be Lankinen's 17th start of the season, with the 30-year-old posting a 4-10-3 record this season.

Also of note is center Elias Pettersson remains out of Vancouver's lineup. Saturday will be Pettersson's seventh straight game out of the lineup, as he last played on December 5. Pettersson is dealing with an upper-body injury and is with the team on their Eastern Conference road trip.

As for the Bruins, they will start Jeremy Swayman in goal. This season, the 27-year-old is 14-9-0 with a .908 save percentage. In four games against the Canucks, Swayman holds a 1-1-2 record with a .943 save percentage.

Projected Lineup:

Garland-Rossi-Boeser

Kane-Kämpf-DeBrusk

O'Connor-Räty-Sherwood

Öhgren-Sasson-Karlsson

M. Pettersson-Hronek

Buium-Myers

E. Pettersson-Willander

Lankinen

Demko

Game Information:

Start time: 4:00 pm PT

Venue: TD Garden

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Canucks Forward Jonathan Lekkerimäki Has Been On A Heater In The AHL

Calder Cup Champion Abbotsford Canucks Still Have Not Received Their Rings

Did The Canucks Make The Wrong Decision In Trading This Star Forward Away?

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.