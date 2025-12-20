Calder Cup Champion Abbotsford Canucks Still Have Not Received Their Rings

The Abbotsford Canucks won their first Calder Cup in franchise history on June 23, 2025; nearly six months later, the team has yet to receive their championship rings, according to Ben Lypka of AbbyNews.com.

As per the report, many players have been spoken to about the championship rings, but none have yet to receive theirs. Players were fitted for their rings sometime during the summer but had not been informed of any other updates at the time of publication.

From the day of their championship win in Charlotte to today, Abbotsford has done the following: celebrated their championship at the then-Abbotsford Centre (now Rogers Forum) on June 26, raised their banner on October 24, and even hosted their fifth anniversary celebration on December 7. Throughout this entire time, the Calder Cup rings have remained in limbo.

Since this story broke earlier today, the Canucks organization has released a statement regarding where the rings are, as shared by David Quadrelli of CanucksArmy:

Bob Marjanovich of Black Press Media also reported that the rings are on their way but are late, with their expected arrival date being January.

